Sun November 05, 2017
World

Web Desk
November 5, 2017

ICIJ set to release more documents tonight

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday announced to leak more documents.

In a message posted to Twitter, the ICIJ says, “Are you ready for our next project? Make sure you've signed up to get our news alerts.”

However, the ICIJ did not mention any specific person or sector about which it will release documents tonight.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published searchable database last year that strips away the secrecy of nearly 214,000 offshore entities created in 21 jurisdictions, from Nevada to Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

The data, part of the Panama Papers investigation, is the largest ever release of information about offshore companies and the people behind them.

