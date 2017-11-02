Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
November 2, 2017

Share

Bitcoin blasts to new all-time high of $6,450

Bitcoin blasts to new all-time high of $6,450
Read More

Bitcoindispute results in split-coin

PARIS: A dispute among developers of virtual currency Bitcoin gave birth Tuesday to a new version...

Read More
Advertisement

Bitcoin skyrockets above $7,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin skyrockets above $7,000 for first time ever

LONDON: Digital currency bitcoin rocketed above $7,000 for the first time ever on Thursday, after a more than sevenfold increase in its value since the start of the year.

Bitcoin has seen eye-watering gains in recent months and has more than doubled in value in the past seven weeks alone. It hit as high as $7,066.44 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange on Thursday.

The latest rally was driven by news earlier this week that the world’s largest derivatives exchange operator CME Group is to launch bitcoin futures.

The price move takes bitcoin’s aggregate value, or “market cap” -- its price multiplied by the number of bitcoins released into circulation -- to more than $117 billion, according to industry website Coinmarketcap.

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies is now at a record high of over $190 billion, the website said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

Ogra to probe complaint that Shell, Total, PSO added manganese to gasoline

Ogra to probe complaint that Shell, Total, PSO added manganese to gasoline
Bitcoin blasts to new all-time high of $6,450

Bitcoin blasts to new all-time high of $6,450
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices for November

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices for November
China can help Pakistan address fiscal problems: Global Times

China can help Pakistan address fiscal problems: Global Times
Load More load more