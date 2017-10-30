Mon October 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

POL prices likely to surge

POL prices likely to surge

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulation Authority (Ogra) on late Sunday forwarded a summary to the federal government, seeking an increase in the prices of POL products.

The OGRA has recommended the government to increase the petroleum prices form Rs 2.5 to Rs 16 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 5.19.

The new prices would come into effect from  November 1 after the approval of the prime minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

Exxon exit deals blow to Pakistan plans for LNG imports

Exxon exit deals blow to Pakistan plans for LNG imports
Amazon profits steady after digesting Whole Foods

Amazon profits steady after digesting Whole Foods
SAINDAK Copper-Gold Project: Agreement signed with Chinese company

SAINDAK Copper-Gold Project: Agreement signed with Chinese company
‘Blocked contents’ of Pak-Qatar LNG contract to be shared with Senate: PM Abbasi

‘Blocked contents’ of Pak-Qatar LNG contract to be shared with Senate: PM Abbasi
Load More load more