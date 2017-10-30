POL prices likely to surge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulation Authority (Ogra) on late Sunday forwarded a summary to the federal government, seeking an increase in the prices of POL products.
The OGRA has recommended the government to increase the petroleum prices form Rs 2.5 to Rs 16 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 5.19.
The new prices would come into effect from November 1 after the approval of the prime minister.
