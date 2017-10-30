Mon October 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Inside Peru’s Food Festival

A food festival stole the limelight in Peru. National and International food suppliers, distributors and expert chefs are attending the food mania in great number.

The unique thing regarding the festival is the information given about food products. Food locally made is also promoted.

Foreign chefs can be seen introducing their dishes while attendees enjoy tasting new flavors.

Food festival will continue till November 5.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

‘ATM pilot project’ aims to alleviate India’s longstanding water crisis

‘ATM pilot project’ aims to alleviate India’s longstanding water crisis
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner traveled unannounced to Saudi Arabia

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner traveled unannounced to Saudi Arabia
Thailand’s year of mourning ends with a 5-day cremation ceremony

Thailand’s year of mourning ends with a 5-day cremation ceremony
Obama summoned to serve jury duty

Obama summoned to serve jury duty
Load More load more