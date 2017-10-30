Inside Peru’s Food Festival

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A food festival stole the limelight in Peru. National and International food suppliers, distributors and expert chefs are attending the food mania in great number.
The unique thing regarding the festival is the information given about food products. Food locally made is also promoted.
Foreign chefs can be seen introducing their dishes while attendees enjoy tasting new flavors.
Food festival will continue till November 5.
