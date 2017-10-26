Geo TV to air “Shayad” first episode next week

Geo TV is all set to screen the first episode of its homegrown drama serial “Shayyad” scheduled on November 4.

With relationships fluctuating between love and hatred, the script depicts story of a love triangle starring Noman Ejaz, Uzair Jaswal and Sadia Khan.

Producer Babar Javed has framed the drama with Faiza Ifitikhar’s novel ‘Shayad’. Amid credits to the author’s script the Pakistani drama is being led under direction of Syed Ali Raza Usama.

The first episode of the serial will be telecast on Geo TV on November 4.