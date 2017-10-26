Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Geo TV to air “Shayad” first episode next week

Geo TV is all set to screen the first episode of its homegrown drama serial “Shayyad” scheduled on November 4.

With relationships fluctuating between love and hatred, the script depicts story of a love triangle starring Noman Ejaz, Uzair Jaswal and Sadia Khan.

Producer Babar Javed has framed the drama with Faiza Ifitikhar’s novel  ‘Shayad’.  Amid credits to the author’s script the Pakistani drama is being led under direction of Syed Ali Raza Usama.

The first episode of the serial will be telecast on Geo TV on November 4.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Fawad Khan to sail cinematic boats in Hollywood waters

Fawad Khan to sail cinematic boats in Hollywood waters
73-year-old woman wins prestigious title of ‘Ms. Senior America 2017’

73-year-old woman wins prestigious title of ‘Ms. Senior America 2017’
Trailer of movie ‘Den of Thieves’ is out now

Trailer of movie ‘Den of Thieves’ is out now
Super-hero drama series ‘Raising Dion’ to be premiered on Netflix

Super-hero drama series ‘Raising Dion’ to be premiered on Netflix
Load More load more