Sarfraz confirms he was approached by bookie for spot-fixing

Abu Dhabi: Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said on Wednesday that he was the Pakistan player who was approached by an alleged bookie during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

The wicketkeeper-batsman reported the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the time.

The news of a Pakistani player approached for fixing made headlines before the fourth match of a series the nominal hosts won 5-0.

The PCB confirmed on Saturday that an unnamed player was approached with an offer but promptly reported the matter to its anti-corruption unit.

The PCB said the incident was conveyed to the ICC, whose anti-corruption unit interviewed the player.

Sarfraz will lead his side in a three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

"Obviously I did my job of informing, but I was not scared when I informed about it," said Ahmed when he was asked if he feels under pressure because of the incident.

"I did become scared after I saw myself on the television. There was so much talk about it on the television that I got scared.

"By the grace of Allah everything is getting normal. When you are going into a series you need to be normal and everything is going good so far."

Pakistan cricket was hit by a fixing scandal during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League earlier this year that saw Pakistan openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif banned for two-and-a-half and five years respectively.