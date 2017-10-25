Sarfraz confirms he was approached by bookie for spot-fixing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Abu Dhabi: Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said on Wednesday that he was the Pakistan player who was approached by an alleged bookie during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.
The wicketkeeper-batsman reported the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the time.
The news of a Pakistani player approached for fixing made headlines before the fourth match of a series the nominal hosts won 5-0.
The PCB confirmed on Saturday that an unnamed player was approached with an offer but promptly reported the matter to its anti-corruption unit.
The PCB said the incident was conveyed to the ICC, whose anti-corruption unit interviewed the player.
Sarfraz will lead his side in a three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
"Obviously I did my job of informing, but I was not scared when I informed about it," said Ahmed when he was asked if he feels under pressure because of the incident.
"I did become scared after I saw myself on the television. There was so much talk about it on the television that I got scared.
"By the grace of Allah everything is getting normal. When you are going into a series you need to be normal and everything is going good so far."
Pakistan cricket was hit by a fixing scandal during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League earlier this year that saw Pakistan openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif banned for two-and-a-half and five years respectively.
