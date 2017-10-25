Russia to test new nuclear missile that can destroy 'area the size of UK'

Russia is all set to test its new generation of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Russians claim the missile will be able to penetrate the US’ defensive shield.

According to the Independent newspaper the tests of the RS-28’s launch and first few seconds of flight would be carried out in Russia’s north-west before the end of the year.

Russian media claimed that the RS-28 Sarmat, a 100-plus-ton ICBM could destroy an area the size of Texas or the United Kingdom.