Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Russia to test new nuclear missile that can destroy 'area the size of UK'

Russia is all set to  test its new generation of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Russians claim the missile will be able to penetrate the US’ defensive shield.

According to the Independent newspaper  the tests of the RS-28’s launch and first few seconds of flight would be carried out in Russia’s north-west before the end of the year.

Russian media claimed that the RS-28 Sarmat, a 100-plus-ton ICBM could destroy an area the size of Texas or the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Israel provides weaponry aid to Myanmar for anti-Rohingya ethnic cleansing

Israel provides weaponry aid to Myanmar for anti-Rohingya ethnic cleansing
Tillerson starts talks in India dominated by China

Tillerson starts talks in India dominated by China
Mystery ancient stone structures found in Saudi desert

Mystery ancient stone structures found in Saudi desert
Japan police unmask 74-year-old ´ninja´ burglar

Japan police unmask 74-year-old ´ninja´ burglar
Load More load more