Russia to test new nuclear missile that can destroy 'area the size of UK'

Russia is all set to test its new generation of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Russians claim the missile will be able to penetrate the US’ defensive shield.
According to the Independent newspaper the tests of the RS-28’s launch and first few seconds of flight would be carried out in Russia’s north-west before the end of the year.
Russian media claimed that the RS-28 Sarmat, a 100-plus-ton ICBM could destroy an area the size of Texas or the United Kingdom.
Comments