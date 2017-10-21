Sat October 21, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 22, 2017

Mufti Qavi offered huge money: Qandeel's parents claim

KARACHI: Mufti Abdul Qavi had offered millions of rupees in bribe to withdraw the murder case as claimed by parents of Qandeel Baloch's parents on Saturday.

They claimed that Mufti Qavi, the prime accused of their daughter's murder, had offered ten million rupees to withdraw the case.

Meanwhile, Mufti Abdul Qavi went through an angiography, report of which showed that his left artery is blocked.

His doctors have advised against the accused's physical remand to the police due to urgent need of his treatment.

The session court had remanded the accused into police custody for four days on Thursday.

Mufti Qavi was arrested on Wednesday after the court dismissed his bail plea and ordered the police to arrest him for failing to cooperate with the prosecution. 

