Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Shoaib Malik wishes to play till next World Cup

Shoaib Malik wishes to play till next World Cup

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is striving hard to remain fit and play till next World Cup in 2019.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the former skipper said, “It’s my desire to play till next World Cup, however, it is possible only when I show persistent progress.”

"Sometimes you manage to thrive and sometimes you don't, but I try to bat according to what the team is demanding from me at the time," Malik said.

The 35-year-old cricketer also favours to give chance to the young blood, saying "Cricket cannot only be served playing good but also by giving way to newcomers.”

Commenting on his focus on ODI and T20 only, the former captain said the talent like Babar Azam and Haris Sohail is a good sign for Pakistani cricket as they could further play for 10-12 more years but he himself can’t continue that’s why he focused on short formats.

"These players can further play up to 10 to 12 years, whereas, I find myself unable to, which is why I stick to ODIs and T20 matches", he said.

At present Shoaib Malik stands next to M.S Dhoni, Yuvraj Sindh and Chris Gayle in playing ODI matches.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Kohli hails India´s latest spin attack

Kohli hails India´s latest spin attack
Perera to lead Sri Lanka Twenty20 squad for Pakistan series

Perera to lead Sri Lanka Twenty20 squad for Pakistan series
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz approached for spot fixing

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz approached for spot fixing
Bomber command: Pakistan´s Hasan achieves childhood dream

Bomber command: Pakistan´s Hasan achieves childhood dream
Load More load more