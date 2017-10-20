Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ellen Kadango: Malawi’s only female hero runs for parliament

Ellen Kadango: Malawi’s only female hero runs for parliament

LILONGWE: Thanks to a rule that makes it cheaper for women to enter politics than men as 28-year-old Ellen Kadango is breaking stereotypes by running as a candidate for the parliament in Malawi.

And she is the only woman in the country to do so!

“I haven’t had many resources for my campaign. But I have the care; I have the love to change things. The people that I am contesting with are all men and they have everything”, shared Kadango.

Having to encounter a lot of opposition and criticism for her motto that these things are ‘just for men’, Kadango is running her campaign all by herself.

Moreover, study reveals that only 17 percent of Malawi MPs are women.

Kadango is determined to fight for girls education in the country as about half of Malawi girls under-15 are illiterate.

Directed at eradicating child marriages, Kadango aims to put these girls back in school as almost half of Malawi girls get married by age 18. 

“The first thing should be: If she is a woman, let’s help her. Let’s push her. If she is a woman, let’s motivate her”, said Kadango. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Biggest Pumpkin festival in Germany

Biggest Pumpkin festival in Germany
Drone strike kills three Qaeda suspects in Yemen

Drone strike kills three Qaeda suspects in Yemen
Oxford College removes Aung San Suu Kyi from common room name

Oxford College removes Aung San Suu Kyi from common room name
Obama slams ´politics of division´ on return to campaign trail

Obama slams ´politics of division´ on return to campaign trail
Load More load more