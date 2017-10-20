Fri October 20, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

First female missing journalist Zeenat Shehzadi returns home after 2 years

KARACHI: The first female journalist, who went missing in Lahore in 2015, has returned home safely after more than two years, officials and fellow journalists have confirmed.

The head of missing persons commission, Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal while talking to BBC Urdu confirmed return of Zeenat Shehzadi.

Talking to BBC Urdu, the retired justice said, “Zeenat was recovered on Wednesday night from near Pak-Afghan border.”

He said some non-state actors and enemy agencies were behind the kidnapping of Zeenat, adding that she was recovered from their custody.

Tribal elders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan played key role in the recovery of Zeenat, he said.

The family of Zeenat has yet to confirm her release.

However, fellow journalist, Beena Sarwar while quoting Justice Javed Iqbal, in her tweet confirmed return of Zeenat Shehzadi.

Earlier, senior journalist and former president Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili had tweet that he had just heard from a friend but yet to confirm, Zeenat Shahzadi, a first female missing journalist has been released.

Zeenat was working for a local TV channel in Lahore when she went missing in 2015.

