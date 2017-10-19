Graf references: Nawaz files plea seeking halt to proceedings until SC’s decision

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday filed an application in the accountability court seeking halt to the proceedings in the graft references until the Supreme Court’s verdict in his earlier plea challenging the filing of multiple corruption references against him by the National Accountability Bureau.

The petition, filed by Nawaz’s second lawyer Ayesha Hamid on his behalf, says that the plea has already been filed in the Supreme Court to order NAB to file one consolidated reference instead of three separate cases.

It was prayed, in the petition, to the court to halt proceedings in the graft references until the Supreme Court’s decision.

Earlier last week, the former premier had challenged the filing of multiple corruption references against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Supreme Court.

The petition, filed by Advocate Muhammad Kassim Mir Jat on behalf of Nawaz Sharif, requested the apex court to order the accountability court to file one consolidated reference.

The filing of three separate references is "illegal, and in violation of law and the Constitution", the petition said.