Pumpkin party for animals in American zoo

A pumpkin party was not less than a Halloween for animals at the Oakland Zoo in United States.
Monkeys, elephants and other animals were presented with pumpkins in an open party.
Where some animals looked busy in breaking and then eating the pumpkins others enjoyed the presents kept inside them.
Large number of people attended the annual pumpkin party organized for animals.
