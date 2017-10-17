PCB announces 16-member squad for T20 series against Sri Lanka

LAHORE: The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq selected a 16-member squad for the T20 series against Sri Lanka on late Tuesday.

As per details, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 16-member squad for the T20 series against Sri Lanka. The board has also put the tickets on sale for the last match of the series to be played in Lahore on October 29.

The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players , said the statement.

Mohammad Hafeez has been included to the T20 squad, replacing Sohail Khan who was part of the squad during the World XI's tour to Pakistan. While, pacer Mohammad Amir who suffered an injury during the Test series is a part of the squad but subject to improvement in fitness, said a statement issued by the board.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to put the tickets of seven enclosures of the Qaddafi stadium on sale, with prices ranging from Rs1,500 to Rs 5,000. Sri Lanka will play a Twenty20 international in Lahore on Oct. 29, returning to the city for the first time since they suffered a gun and grenade attack in 2009, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Monday

The third T20 match will be played in Lahore on October 29 while the first two matches of the series will be held in Abu Dhabi.