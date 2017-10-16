Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Indonesian football legend dies after colliding with teammate

JAKARTA: Video footage shows the tragic incident in which Indonesian football legend collapsed on the turf and died after colliding with his teammate during a match between Lamongan Football Club and Semen Padang.

Huda, 38, an Indonesian football legend rushed off his goal line in the 43rd minute of Sunday’s game at Surajaya Stadium and collided with defender Ramon Rodrigues.

Video footage shows the sickening incident that left the club captain Huda collapsed on the turf, and he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after losing consciousness before medical staff at the stadium in East Java attempted to resuscitate him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to take 2-0 lead in ODI series

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to take 2-0 lead in ODI series
Annual International Marathon held in China

Annual International Marathon held in China
Sri Lanka to go ahead with Pakistan tour

Sri Lanka to go ahead with Pakistan tour
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan avoid a total collapse

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan avoid a total collapse
Load More load more