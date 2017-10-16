Action-packed trailer of ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 is out now

Popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ recently released its first official trailer and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Makers Duffer Brothers have made sure that the new season looks ‘bigger and badder and darker’, as promised earlier.

Set in Hawkins in the fall of 1984, the story of the series revolves around supernatural forces that continue to affect the town.

While the sequel services the first season's core cast and characters first and foremost, several new characters have been revealed: tomboy Max and her older step-brother Billy, a woman named Roman connected to Hawkins Lab, RadioShack manager Bob Newby, Department of Energy agent Dr. Owens and disgraced journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman.

The first episode of season 2 is all set to air on Oct 27.