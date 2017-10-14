Sat October 14, 2017
Business

REUTERS
October 14, 2017

Luxury jets designed with ultra-wealthy in mind

Competition is steep for a limited pool of ultra-wealthy buyers, asking for private jets that resemble flying yachts, offer high-speed internet, bedrooms and oversized windows.

But industry experts say there are more sellers than buyers, especially in the pre-owned market, which must be taken into account when designing lavish interiors based on individual taste.

