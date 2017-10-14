Sat October 14, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

Robot Sophia makes it to UN conference

A robot named Sophia made a surprise entry at the United Nation’s conference on artificial intelligence and sustainable development this week.

When UN deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammad asked her about solutions to help people in the world without water or electricity, she first quoted sci-fi writer William Gibson and proceeded to say that Artificial Intelligence can be efficiently used to distribute resources evenly.

 Sophia was created by Hanson Robotics and has become a media sensation. S

 She has given interviews, performed at concerts and made it to fashion magazine’s front pages.  The bot uses cameras in her eyes to see and record people’s emotional response.

