China to create more employment by end of 2017

BEIJING: China has vowed to reduce the ratio of unemployment in China. It will be providing 1.1 million jobs to Chinese people by the end of current year.

Ning Jizhe, Head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics said, “Opportunities in China are growing significantly. In the past few months, according to an estimate, 89 percent people have been provided with employment opportunities."

According to the report, China had reached its highest ratio of unemployment at 83.4 percent since 2012.

According to Ning Jezhi, more than 97 million jobs have been created in urban cities. While a reported increase was seen in the number of people who shifted to urban areas.

Chinese government has also incorporated ‘eliminating unemployment’ as its goal in the five-year plan.