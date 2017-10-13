PFDC Bridal Week begins at Lahore from Saturday

LAHORE: Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) and L’Oréal Paris are all set to exhibit seventh consecutive Bridal Week season tomorrow. The three-day bridal couture event will be powered by media partner Geo TV.

PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2017 is previewed to be all about vibrant colors and combinations, embellishments to perfection, adjourned trends and among all, creativity to a pinnacle.

Renowned Pakistani fashion designers will be showcasing the models in their bridal couture, intoning traditional as well as contemporary attire.

The three days event will be platform to prominent brands and luxury designers including Fahad Hussayn, Nomi Ansari, Sana Safinaz, Misha Lakhani, Saira Shakira, Sania Maskatiya, Ali Xeeshan, Sadaf Fawad Khan Bridal, Shamsa Hashwani, Shazia Hassan, Ahmed Sultan, Faiza Saqlain, Farah & Fatima, Hamza Bokhari, Sara Rohail Asghar, Tayyaba Khan, Shazia, Sahar and Zoriya Dorbhi.

PFDC chairperson Sahar Sehgal opined regarding the event that it will be a peaceful win if the teamwork goes with honesty.

She maintained that the event will not only be a heir to applauding trends but is also a platform to display both vintage apparel and forthcoming bravura.