Swiss flushes away millions in gold and silver every year

ZURICH: Sewers in Switzerland hide tiny particles of gold and silver among the grease and waste. Researchers have found tons of silver and more than 40 kilograms (90 pounds) of gold in Swiss waste water.

As per details, the levels of gold or silver were very small, in the micrograms, or even nanograms, but when you add them up it’s pretty substantial.

Higher levels of gold were found in the western Swiss region of Jura, believed to be linked to watchmakers who use the precious metal to decorate their expensive timepieces. There were also high concentrations in the Ticino area, which is home to gold refineries.

The researchers are now looking into finding a cost-effective way to retrieve some of the gold, especially in the Ticino region.

Researchers also found high levels of other metals and rare earths in the sludge, such as tantalum and germanium – both of which are used in the high-tech and pharmaceuticals sectors.

The report stresses that Swiss tap water remains unaffected.