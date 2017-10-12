Zuckerberg apologizes after showcasing hurricane visuals for Facebook’s new feature

MENLO PARK, California: Mark Zuckerberg, founder of the renowned social networking website Facebook, received massive criticism from people for making use of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico for the publicity of his site’s new feature.

Promoting the new Virtual Reality (VR) technology, Zuckerberg visited the hurricane affected areas of Puerto Rico using a VR headset in a virtual simulation.

However immediately, he was subjected to condemnation from people who did not quite approve this marketing strategy of Zuckerberg saying that it is direct exploitation of hurricane destruction for personal profit and gain.

Statements like ‘Mark Zuckerberg’s VR trip to Puerto Rico is the height of tastelessness’ along with many others began surfacing on the social media.

Later Zuckerberg wrote an apology that read: “My goal was to show how VR can raise awareness… I also wanted to share the news of our partnership with the Red Cross to help with discovery. Reading some of the comments, I realize this wasn’t clear and I am sorry to anyone this offended.”