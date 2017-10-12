Trump hails release of US-Canadian couple from Taliban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Thursday that US and Pakistani officials had secured the release of a American woman, her Canadian husband and their three children from Taliban captivity.
The US leader identified the kidnapped couple as Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle, and said their release was a "positive moment" for US relations with Pakistan.
"Ms Coleman gave birth to the couple´s three children while they were in captivity," Trump said, in a White House statement. "Today, they are free."
