Trump hails release of US-Canadian couple from Taliban

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Thursday that US and Pakistani officials had secured the release of a American woman, her Canadian husband and their three children from Taliban captivity.

The US leader identified the kidnapped couple as Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle, and said their release was a "positive moment" for US relations with Pakistan.

"Ms Coleman gave birth to the couple´s three children while they were in captivity," Trump said, in a White House statement. "Today, they are free."

