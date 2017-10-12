Thu October 12, 2017
Music

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Beyoncé releases new 'Freedom' video for International Day of the Girl

On the eve of the International Day of the Girl, and Beyoncé -- mom of two girls and the mastermind behind the girl-power anthem "Run The World (Girls)" -- celebrated by sharing a video starring an international troupe of fierce, charismatic young girls lip syncing and dancing to her 2016 song “Freedom.”

The clip, produced by Beyoncé and Salma Hayek’s Chime for Change initiative and The Global Goals, delivers some upsetting statistics over images of the young girls: 71% of human trafficking victims are girls, while 130 million girls are out of school.

Viewers can visit The Global Goals’ #FreedomForGirls page to support one of the many organizations aiding young girls around the world.

