Trailer of Indian murder-mystery movie Ittefaq released

MUMBAI: Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna are all set to meet you with their murder-mystery drama Ittefaq. The trailer of the much-awaited film was unveiled on social media Monday by the makers of the film.

The film, which has been directed by the late Baldev Raj Chopra's grandson, Abhay, is a remake of 1969 release of the same name.

This film, produced by Gauri Khan and Karan Johar, will be starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra in the foremost roles.



In the two-minute trailer, it can be seen that two murders happened on one night and there are two suspects, Sonakshi and Sidharth. The trailer is quite intriguing as it tells the story from two perspectives. The story shows three sides - Vikram, Maya and the truth.

The other members of the cast are Akshaye Khanna, Raj Kumar Rao and Kimberley Louisa McBeath.

It has been announced by Juno Chopra, brother of the film's director Abhay Chopra, that, "It's a song-less film. We will have a promotional song but it won’t be part of the film. We have got this song 'Raat Baki Baat Baki'. It will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi."

The film will be released on November 3 at cinema houses.