Complete strike being observed in occupied Kashmir against braid-chopping incidents

SRINAGAR, Held Kashmir: A complete shutdown is being observed here on Monday against the braid-chopping incidents masterminded by Indian secret agencies.

The call for the strike has been given by the joint resistance leadership.

The leadership, in a statement, reiterated that people of Kashmir would pursue their right to self-determination, more vigorously.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted in Islamabad town on Sunday when youth took to the streets against the highhandedness of Indian police.

They raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans and marched on the streets of Reshibazar in the town.

The traders of Islamabad district continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Sunday against the brutalities of Indian police and staged a sit-in at Lal Chowk in Islamabad town.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and seven other party leaders were shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, on a judicial remand.

A spokesman for the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front said that the leaders are being subjected to a political vendetta.