Thu October 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

SECP holds back Tareen’s probe draft, says Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Azeez on Thursday said Jahangir Tareen's probe draft has been held back in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) case.

He stated that the matter would be scrutinized to obtain the report, also proclaimed Jahangir's refrain in submission of records regarding off-shore companies.

He also said the records were being locate worldwide although obtain of coveted draft is feasible from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and SECP.

