Wed October 04, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 4, 2017

Robot that dries and irons clothes in three mins

LONDON: In an era of technology where machines have eased work load from humans, robots are also taking responsibility of performing numerous tasks.

One such new invention is of a robot by two talented engineers of UK that not only dries clothes in a few minutes but can also press 12 separate pieces of clothing at once.

This robot is capable of drying clothes and then pressing them in three minutes. The total cost of this new robot is just 699 pounds.

The sensors installed in the robot can understand what parts of a cloth are crumpled and need ironing.

