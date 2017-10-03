Ranveer Singh’s deadly look as Sultan Alauddin Khilji from Padmavati

After revealing elegantly stylish first look posters of Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, makers of Padmavati have dropped their best with Ranveer Singh’s Sultan Alauddin Khilji look.

Film Makers released two posters of Ranveer Singh’s character Sultan Alauddin Khilji from Padmavati.

The first poster has Ranveer relaxing with his arms wide open giving a blank death stare. Long hair, deep beard & kajal under his eyes intensifies his look. The beard and hair style will somehow remind you of Aquaman.

In the second poster we can see Alauddin staring at himself in the mirror wearing a crown studded with jewelry. He’s donning a Maharaja’s outfit in this one.

Padmavati is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has previously directed the actors in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015). It is Shahid's first film with Mr Bhansali as well as Ranveer and Deepika.