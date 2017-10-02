New four-star FIGC logo unveiled ahead of 2018 World Cup

ROME: The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Monday unveiled its new four-star logo with representing the country´s World Cup triumphs ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The Azzurri won the trophy in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006, so is second only to Brazil’s five editions.

“We look to the future by valuing our history. In the new logo, we made visible the four stars of our World Cup victories, because they represent the pride of the entire country,” said FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio.

The logo -- which includes the word ´Italia´ -- features a more modern design than the crest introduced after the 2006 World Cup victory and will appear on the new Italy 2018 home jerseys to be released later this month.Italy first started using the blue jersey of the Azzurri in 1911.