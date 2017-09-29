World's longest low-cost flight launched by Norwegian

LONDON: Budget airline Norwegian has launched the world's longest low-cost flight which will only cost £149.90 (about PKR 21,191) from London’s Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport.

The flight, starting Thursday, will cover 6,764 miles (10,885 km) in 12 hours and 45 minutes — making it the longest non-stop flight operated by a low-cost carrier.

The route — announced in April — is scheduled to run four times per week.

Bjørn Kjos, CEO of Norwegian, said: "I’m delighted to build upon our popular USA flights and give leisure and business customers more affordable access to Singapore and the Asia-Pacific like never before. "The 787 Dreamliner has the range to allow us to expand our long-haul services to other parts of the world while keeping fares affordable for all."

A lion dance marks another successful launch for #FlyNorwegian as our low-cost flights from @Gatwick_Airport to #Singapore take off! pic.twitter.com/KaxpWraFhV — Norwegian UK&IE (@NorwegianUKI) September 28, 2017