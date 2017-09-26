Tue September 26, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 26, 2017

Signature Tower: China building one floor in three days

KUALA LUMPUR: Thanks to Chinese engineers the 106-storey Signature Tower in Kuala Lumpur is fast taking shape at a construction speed of one floor in just three days.

Around 2000 international workers and Chinese engineers are working day and night to meet the deadline. Once completed, the 452.37-meter-tall tower, covering a total floor area of 380,000 square meters, will become the tallest building constructed by Chinese company outside of China.

The building is expected to be exactly the same height as the famous Petronas Twin Towers but it will have more usable floors than Petronas which only has 88. When completed, Signature Tower will be among the top 15 tallest buildings in the world.

