Grand auto show in Indonesia

The three day annual auto show in the convention center of Indonesia’s Surabaya will conclude today with the organizers terming it a huge success.

New vehicles by auto giants Mercedes Benz, BMW, Nissan, Land Rover, Chevrolet, Jaguar, Ford and Honda were the highlights of the show.

Like every year, car makers from around the world introduced hundreds of spectacular and luxurious models as well as showcased vehicles with advanced systems and innovations.

Started on September 20, the auto show will end on September 24. There are many models of luxury cars, vintage cars, driverless cars, sports cars, advanced trucks and bikes and Street cars on display in the exhibition.