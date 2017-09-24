PIA to increase profitable routes: advisor

KARACHI: The national flag carrier is planning to increase profitable routes and revive stations that are not earning the airline with better planning and induction of more planes.

This was said by Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan at a ceremony organized at the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) head office on the induction of 25 Cadet Pilots who will start duties on ATR aircraft soon.

Sharing his views on the occasion, the advisor pointed out that the entire process of induction was done in a transparent manner. The individuals had to go through entry test conducted by NTS, written examination and rigorous training, he said.

The advisor congratulated the trainee pilots for becoming a part of PIA family and said that the induction of pilots is an ongoing process as pilots are retiring and PIA needs to induct fresh blood in its human resource.

He said that PIA also has plans to induct more aircraft in its fleet and is trying its utmost to revive the less profitable routes with better planning including increase of frequency on profitable routes.

Sardar Mehtab said that the A-310 aircraft parked in Leipzig, Germany, is still a PIA property and the issue will be resolved upon completion of legal formalities including completion of enquiry being conducted by FIA.

He said we are looking for a joint venture in the Technical Ground Support department of PIA for its betterment.