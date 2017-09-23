India’s ruling party leader slaps woman for dating a Muslim man

Sangeeta Varshney , Woman wing president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been caught slapping a girl for dating a Muslim guy.

In a video that has taken social media by storm, the BJP member repeatedly slapped a girl for dating a Muslim guy.

According to Indian media reports, the girl was caught sitting in a restaurant with a Muslim man in Agra which apparently infuriated the Women Wing's leader.

The ruling party leader did not stop ruthlessly slapping the girl and also called the girl's father and demanded him to slap her even more.

In India the 'moral policing' trend has been in the news before.

A hard line Hindu organization Hindu Yuva Vahini founded by Yogi Aditiyanath made headlines for its notorious practices that included breaking into people houses and escorting inter religious people to police stations.

OUTRAGEOUS: BJP neta assaults a "major" girl just because she ws sipping tea with her Muslim friend at a restro in Aligarh. @Uppolice pl act pic.twitter.com/s0PL6PEFST — Prashant Kumar (@Prashant_TN) September 20, 2017