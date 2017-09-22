Ali Zafar breaks silence on internet trolling of Mahira Khan

After her pictures of smoking with Ranbir Kapoor in New York City went viral, actress Mahira Khan has become a victim of intense cyber-bullying and hatred. The internet went berserk over this ‘indecent’ act of hers, not letting go off of any chance to hurl ridicule at the actress.

However, singer and actor Ali Zafar has spoken up in Mahira’s defense.

Sharing a letter on Instagram that addressed Mahira, he wrote: “What has happened to us? Have we lost all our sense of sensibility? Must we gossip, intrigue and the self-appointment right of judgement over restrain, grace, intolerance and compassion? Every woman has the right to make her own choices in life (as long as she’s not hurting anyone else) just like we men do. How we react defines our own character. Choose wisely, for we SHALL be judged.”

Ever since her famous debut performance in Bollywood film “Raess”, Mahira has remained in the headlines for whatever she does. Following the release, she was banned in India and the screening of the film was banned in Pakistan. Since then, Mahira has been a subject of constant criticism by the Indian and Pakistani audiences alike.