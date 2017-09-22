Sir Vivian Richards leaves Quetta Gladiator?

KARACHI: Nadeem Umar, owner of Quetta Gladiator, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) says that this impression is not correct that Sir Vivian Richards has left the team and his role as a member of the Quetta Gladiator will always be remembered.

Before the launch of PSL-3, the news appeared that as a retired player, Kevin Pietersen can be persuaded as a Gladiator’s mentor and the role of the previous mentor Sir Vivian Richards should be considered over.

Upon this revelation, Nadeem Umar, the owner of the franchise, exclaimed that it is wrong that Sir Vivian Richards will not be part of the Quetta Gladiator family because it is against our training to leave once the family is included.

He said that Sir Richards was a great player and we are fortunate that we have come across him and will always be proud of him.

Nadeem Omar further said that it is not possible that we would ever be able to break our relationship with Sir Richards. He is a member of the Quetta Gladiator family.

Sir Richards, who has played 50 Test matches and 105 One-day Internationals as captain for West Indies, has been associated with Quetta Gladiator in both the PSL seasons. He is respected as the mentor of Quetta Gladiator.