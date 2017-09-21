Indian professor possesses 145 degrees

Indian Professor VN Parthiban has a massive collection of 145 academic degrees.

The professor from Chennai had earned these degrees over a span of 30 years.

Parthiban possesses three masters’ degrees in science, eight in law, eight in commerce and 10 in the field of arts.

The professor had also received degrees for research articles.

According to the Indian media, Parthiban had faced severe difficulties during his education career as well as the most main problem was to maintain the memory.

Parthiban said that he is still engaged in trying to get more degrees and applying for new educational courses.