Thu September 21, 2017
Business

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

HTC could announce Google acquisition tomorrow

Google close to buy part of smartphone maker HTC

TAIPEI: Taiwan´s struggling smartphone maker HTC said Thursday it was selling part of its smartphone business to US technology giant Google for $1.1 billion.

The deal includes intellectual property licensing and half of its research staff, or around 2,000 people, and is expected to be completed in early 2018 pending regulatory approval, HTC said.

