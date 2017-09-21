Google close to buy part of smartphone maker HTC

Print Story
TAIPEI: Taiwan´s struggling smartphone maker HTC said Thursday it was selling part of its smartphone business to US technology giant Google for $1.1 billion.
The deal includes intellectual property licensing and half of its research staff, or around 2,000 people, and is expected to be completed in early 2018 pending regulatory approval, HTC said.
