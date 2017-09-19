Pakistan Turkey for early finalization of FTA

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and Turkey Tuesday discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation and agreed to work together for early finalization of the Free Trade Agreement for boosting their bilateral trade.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met here on the sidelines of the 72nd UNGA Session in New York.

They had an in-depth exchange of views on ways to further strengthen bilateral relations besides reviewing regional peace and security situation.

They agreed to continue joint efforts for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both the sides noted that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and stressed the need for efforts for a regional approach for an internal political settlement in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned Afghan-led peace process.

The leaders emphasized the need for the two countries to continue to work together in all areas for mutual benefit.

Pakistan and Turkey also agreed on the revival of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey Trilateral process for promoting lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan-Turkey relations were based on common faith, values, culture,history, mutual trust and support.

Linkages between the people of the two countries had transformed into a strategic partnership that was strengthening with each passing day, he said.

The two sides also appreciated the regular high level exchanges between the two countries and the institutional interaction through the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Abbasi and Erdogan also expressed satisfaction over deepening of cooperation through political, defence, trade and investment exchanges.

Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan and Turkey extended support to each other on the issues of their vital national interests.

He thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey's unflinching support to the struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Erdogan appreciated the strengthening of the bilateral relations through concrete cooperation in various fields and the commonality of views between the two countries on key international and regional issues.

He reaffirmed Turkey's commitment for continued endeavours for strengthening of the mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

Discussing the plight of Rohingya Muslims, President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged the international community and the OIC to take urgent measures to alleviate the suffering of these people.