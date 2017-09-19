General Electric ready to expand business in Pakistan

NEW YORK: General Electric is keen to invest in locomotives fabrication and health sectors and consider Pakistan a ‘very important market’ for the tech company, a senior official conveyed this in a meeting with Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi.

PM Abbasi said Pakistan was open to investment by foreign companies and offered lucrative opportunities.

“We are looking forward for more American companies to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said while talking to John Rice, Vice President of General Electric (GE) who called on him here at his hotel.

PM Abbasi is in the US to attend the 72nd session of United National General Assembly where he is expected to raise issue of Kashmir, Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror and other international matters.

During the meeting, GE VP John Rice described Pakistan as a very important market for the tech giant and said his company was committed to expand its business in Pakistan.

Rice expressed desire to investment in the locomotives fabrication and health sector system delivery.

Appreciating the long association of General Electric with Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan had been benefitting immensely from the expertise of the company.