Scotland Yard says ‘committed’ to finding Imran Farooq killers

LONDON: Scotland Yard has aid that seven years on from the murder of Dr Imran Farooq, its in contact with Pakistani authorities to bring to justice the killers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s senior leader who was assassinated here on 16 September 2010.

On the 7th death anniversary of the former MQM ideologue, who was sidelined by the MQM supremo Altaf Hussain at the time of his killing, the police told Geo News that its seeking to bring to justice Mohsin Ali Syed and Kashif Khan Kamran who are in Pakistani custody. While reports have said that Kashif Khan Kamran died in police custody but there is no official conformation available and Mohsin Ali Syed, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali Khan remain in custody. Questions have been asked of British police over its failure to make progress in its inquiries.

The police said: “We continue to liaise with the Pakistani authorities in relation to a separate investigation into the murder of Dr Imran Farooq and remain committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Its also understood that the police met Shumaila Imran Farooq and her sons Aalishaan and Wejdaan on Thursday and assured her that it will not close the file of Dr Imran Farooq’s murder case. Sources told that the police assured Shumaila that the killers will be brought to justice at any cost.

Dr. Farooq, aged 50, was on his way home from work on September 16, 2010, when he was murdered on Green Lane, Edgware outside his London home by Mohsin Ali Syed and Kashif Khan Kamran as they lay outside his flat waiting for him. A post-mortem examination disclosed that he died from multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma to the head through injuries caused by knives and bricks.

The MQM leader had claimed asylum in Britain in 1999 on grounds that he was persecuted in Pakistan. He was wanted in Pakistan on scores of charges, including torture and murder but always claimed the accusations were politically motivated.

Dr. Farooq was twice elected as a lawmaker in Pakistan but went into hiding in 1992 when the government ordered a military crackdown against MQM activists in Karachi – until he surfaced in London by the side of MQM’s London-based leader.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has written a letter to Pakistani authorities seeking Mutual Legal Assistance in the case registered by Pakistan against the MQM leader in relation to his speech on 22nd August last year. Pakistan has complained that the MQM leader incited violence against the state institutions in his speeches.