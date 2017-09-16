World XI departs after historic tour of Pakistan

LAHORE: Seven country star studded World XI left here on Saturday morning for Dubai after a successful tour of Pakistan for bringing back international cricket to the country.

The 14-member team and its one official were driven to the Allama Iqbal Airport amid tight security and the entire route was guarded by the law enforcement agencies.

From Dubai, the World XI players will depart for their respective countries.

The squad was greeted warmly by the airport staff, who posed with the star players for photos and bid farewell to them.

World XI captain Faf du Plessis thanked the airport security officials for all of their efforts and expressed well wishes for the Pakistani people.

“I would not hesitate to come to Pakistan again if given the opportunity in the future”, he promised.

Pakistan celebrated the return of international cricket with a thumping 33-run win to clinch the final T20 match and the series against the World XI at the Gaddafi stadium on Friday.

Time to fly and leave Lahore on @emirates. Great group of team mates and proper memories. Thank you Pakistan #cricketkihalala #PakVsWXI pic.twitter.com/05Vd0L4zrn — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) September 16, 2017