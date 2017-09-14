Thu September 14, 2017
World

AFP
September 14, 2017

Finnish woman kidnapped in Afghanistan freed

HELSINKI: Finland on Thursday said one of its nationals who was kidnapped in an attack on an international guest house in Afghanistan has been freed.

A German aid worker and an Afghan guard were killed and a Finnish woman was abducted as gunmen stormed the guest house in Kabul in May.

"Kidnapped Finnish national in Afghanistan has been released and is safe," the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Finland said on its Twitter account.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the guest house run by Swedish charity Operation Mercy in the heart of the Afghan capital.

Operation Mercy works with local Afghan communities in areas such as reducing infant mortality and women´s empowerment.

"It is with great joy that we confirm the release of our Finnish colleague who was abducted on 20 May," Operation Mercy said in a statement.

"The well-being of our colleague is being assessed at this time."

The kidnapping of foreigners has been on the rise, but the threat of abductions is even greater for Afghans.

The Finnish woman´s identity was not disclosed and authorities have called for respecting her and her family´s privacy.

