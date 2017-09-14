Thu September 14, 2017
World

REUTERS
September 14, 2017

Rohingya massacre: another Afghanistan in the making, a part of Modi’s war

Myanmar says China endorses crackdown on Rohingya

YANGON: China endorses Myanmar’s offensive against Rohingya Muslim insurgents, Myanmar state media said on Thursday, as the U.N. secretary-general described the operation, forcing nearly 400,000 people to flee to Bangladesh, as “ethnic cleansing”.

“The stance of China regarding the terrorist attacks in Rakhine is clear, it is just an internal affair,” the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper on Thursday quoted China’s ambassador, Hong Liang, as telling top government officials.

“The counter-attacks of Myanmar security forces against extremist terrorists and the government’s undertakings to provide assistance to the people are strongly welcomed.”

But at the United Nations in New York, China set a different tone, joining a U.N. Security Council expression of concern about reports of excessive violence and calling for immediate steps to end it.

China competes with the United States for influence in Myanmar, which in 2011 began emerging from nearly 50 years of strict military rule and diplomatic and economic isolation.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration called for protection of civilians.

The violence in Rakhine and the exodus of refugees is the most pressing problem Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has faced since becoming national leader last year.

Suu Kyi is due to address the nation on Tuesday.

    China
    Myanmar
    Burma
    Rohingya
    UN
    Rakhine
