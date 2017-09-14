Iran plans to send delegation to Myanmar over Rohingya plight

TEHRAN: Iran has called for a visit of an Iranian Foreign Ministry delegation to Myanmar to discuss ways to end the plight of the Rohingya Muslims, local media reported.

“To [help] put an end to the violence against the Rohingya Muslims, the Islamic Republic of Iran has demanded that a delegation of the Foreign Ministry visit Myanmar,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi was quoted by state-run Press TV on Wednesday.

He said Iran’s ambassador to Thailand held talks with Myanmar’s authorities over Rohingya crisis.

The spokesman said the Islamic Republic's delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia and Pacific Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour will travel to Bangladesh to pay a visit to Rohingya refugee camps and monitor their situation.

Qassemi said that Iran's ambassador to Thailand, who is also Iran's accredited ambassador to Myanmar, has visited Naypyidaw to convey Iran's stance on the developments in the country, and has met with the country’s deputy foreign minister on the Rohingya Muslims’ situation.

The envoy has called for an immediate end to the acts of violence against the Rohingya Muslims, said he.

The persistent violence against the Muslims will not serve the interests of Myanmar and will pose major challenges to the country in the future, the Iranian envoy told Myanmar’s official, Qassemi said.