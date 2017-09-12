Filmstars welcome World XI players

LAHORE: Filmstars - Sara Loren, Adnan Siddiqui, Umaima Malik and veteran artist Ghulam Mohiuddin have warmly welcomed the World XI players in Lahore and termed their arrival a good omen for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, they said that people of Pakistan and all strata of society were very happy to watch international cricket in Pakistan.

They said that cricket was a big source of enjoyment for all age groups without any distinction.

They said that terrorists had deprived people of this healthy entertainment for a long time, and now the government and the armed forces had curbed terrorism to a large extent.

They hoped that now people would be able to enjoy their favourite game again.