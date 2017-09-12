Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 12, 2017

Share

"Ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims underway in Myanmar: UN
Read More

Rohingya refugees in Karachi fear for relatives in Myanmar

For an estimated 300,000 Rohingya Muslims living in squalor in Pakistan’s largest city, the...

Read More
Advertisement

China backs Myanmar government efforts to ´safeguard stability´

China backs Myanmar government efforts to ´safeguard stability´

BEIJING: China said Tuesday it backs the Myanmar government´s efforts to "uphold peace and stability" in Rakhine state, where a military crackdown has sent more than 300,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing for Bangladesh.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments as the United Nations Security Council prepared to hold an urgent meeting on the crisis on Wednesday.

Rohingya militants attacked police posts in late August, prompting a military backlash that has sent nearly a third of the Muslim minority population fleeing to Bangladesh.

International pressure on Myanmar´s government has increased as UN rights chief Zeid Ra´ad Al Hussein said the violence seemed to be a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

But UN diplomats have said China, one of Myanmar´s main trade partners, has been resisting involvement by the top UN council in addressing the crisis.

"We condemn the violent attacks which happened in Rakhine state in Myanmar," Geng told a regular news briefing.

"We support Myanmar´s efforts in upholding peace and stability in the Rakhine state. We hope order and the normal life there will be recovered as soon as possible," he said.

"We think the international community should support the efforts of Myanmar in safeguarding the stability of its national development."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Bangladesh plans to move reluctant Rohingya to remote island

Bangladesh plans to move reluctant Rohingya to remote island
 Brexit bill passes first vote in British parliament

 Brexit bill passes first vote in British parliament
Saudi Arabia says foils Islamic State bomb, foreign spying plots

Saudi Arabia says foils Islamic State bomb, foreign spying plots
Saudi Arabia says foils Islamic State bomb, foreign spying plots 

Saudi Arabia says foils Islamic State bomb, foreign spying plots 
Load More load more