Mon September 11, 2017
World

AFP
September 11, 2017

OIC urges Myanmar govt to stop excesses against Rohingyas
"Ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims underway in Myanmar: UN

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief on Monday slammed Myanmar´s apparent "systematic attack" on the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, warning that "ethnic cleansing" seemed to be underway.

"Because Myanmar has refused access to human rights investigators the current situation cannot yet be fully assessed, but the situation seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing," Zeid Ra´ad Al Hussein told the UN Human Rights Council.

