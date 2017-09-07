Thu September 07, 2017
Web Desk
September 7, 2017

PCB unveils logo of ‘Independence Cup 2017’ for World XI series

LAHORE: In a simple and graceful ceremony here on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the logo of the ‘Independence Cup 2017’ for the forthcoming series between Pakistan XI and a World XI.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi, while unveiling the logo, addressed a press conference largely attended by sports journalists, cricketers and the board officials.

He said that the purpose of holding the World XI series is to project a positive image of Pakistan around the world. 

Sethi also said the board is working hard to hold matches in Karachi in the near future as well.

The PCB chairman urged the media to cooperate in promoting the efforts of the board to bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

In This Story

